 
pakistan
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Police brutalise students to vacate Islamia college building

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

  • Police used force to disperse protesting students
  • Two to three students locked up in police station.
  • Negotiation between court officials, college admin underway 

KARACHI: Police used brute force against students at Islamia College Complex after a large contingent of riot cops tried to vacate the institution’s building on the orders of the court.

Hostilities erupted after court officials served the college administration with orders to vacate the building but they refused to comply with them and reportedly incited students to resist the vacation. 

According to the principal of the college, they have not received a copy of the court. 

"How can we vacate the building without the hard copy of the court order," the principal told Geo News

The court officials later requested the relevant police station to send riot police.

The police used teargas and water cannon to disperse the students who were protesting against the use of brute force by the police to force the college’s administration, faculty, and students out of the building complex.

Police said they arrived at the scene only to support the court bailiff. “We are under the court orders to hand over the possession of the college building to the trustees who recently won a case against the illegal occupancy of the building. The college is built on private property."

Later, the protesting students were dispersed by the police that arrested around three students and locked them up in the police station.

The police and the bailiff officials were busy negotiating a way out with the college administration by the time of the filing of this report.

The Islamia College is among Pakistan’s oldest educational institutions, nationalised under martial law regulations in 1972 and since then the Sindh education department has been managing its affairs.

The ground-plus-three-storey Islamia College building complex is situated in Jamshed Quarters and before nationalisation, the colleges and schools that exist within the complex were running under the administration of the Islamic Education Trust.

More From Pakistan:

Who is Dubai-based tycoon Umar Farooq Zahoor?

Who is Dubai-based tycoon Umar Farooq Zahoor?
Renowned theatre comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Renowned theatre comedian Tariq Teddy passes away
New army chief's name to be out by Tuesday, Wednesday: Khawaja Asif

New army chief's name to be out by Tuesday, Wednesday: Khawaja Asif
Minor girl killed after physical harassment in Karachi

Minor girl killed after physical harassment in Karachi

Sehwan mishap: Six officers suspended over negligence

Sehwan mishap: Six officers suspended over negligence
Security forces gun down two terrorists in Balochistan's Hoshab

Security forces gun down two terrorists in Balochistan's Hoshab
Pakistan's Mufti-e-Azam Maulana Rafi Usmani passes away at 86

Pakistan's Mufti-e-Azam Maulana Rafi Usmani passes away at 86
PM Shehbaz Sharif to appoint new army chief in a 'day or two': Rana Sanaullah

PM Shehbaz Sharif to appoint new army chief in a 'day or two': Rana Sanaullah
Shahrah-e-Faisal to be temporarily closed from 12-4am as IDEAS 2022 ends

Shahrah-e-Faisal to be temporarily closed from 12-4am as IDEAS 2022 ends
FM Bilawal calls for letting go of Imran Khan's 'American conspiracy' narrative

FM Bilawal calls for letting go of Imran Khan's 'American conspiracy' narrative
Styleoutwatches rejects rumours of selling Toshakhana gifts

Styleoutwatches rejects rumours of selling Toshakhana gifts
Imran Khan claims COAS, President Alvi discussed 'early elections'

Imran Khan claims COAS, President Alvi discussed 'early elections'