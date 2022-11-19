 
Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle afraid ahead of US visit

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is reportedly afraid of Kate Middleton’s visit to US next month.

According to a report by Express UK, the Princess of Wales, who is set to visit US with Prince William next month, is more than twice as popular as Meghan in the United States.

A recent survey has revealed that Prince William’s sweetheart is more popular than Meghan Markle in America.

According to the survey a majority of Americans believe Kate Middleton embodies everything they expect in a princess destined to become Queen — beauty, grace, regal bearing and the ability to connect with the people.

Following these revelations, Archie and Lilibet mother has made a big plan to win Americans and beat Kate’s popularity ahead of her visit to Boston next month.

Meanwhile, there are reports Kate Middleton wants to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during her and Prince William's upcoming trip to the United States in a bid to reunite the royal brothers.

