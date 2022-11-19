Kendall Jenner sets hearts racing in alluring pictures

Kendall Jenner set hearts ablaze with her glamorous Hollywood Hills photoshoot on Thursday.

The Vogue supermodel, 27, wowed fans with her breathtaking look in a white lace midi dress while striking a pose on the balcony of the lavish house.

She completed her glam look with a pair of black slip-on shoes and accessorised with dainty gold jewellery.

Keeping a soft glam makeup look with a nude lips, Kendall appeared in high spirits as she flashed a smile for the camera while sitting down in between shots.

Photo credits: DialyMail

The beauty is currently dating NBA star Devin Booker, following romances with Harry Styles, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin.

Despite dating the Phoenix Suns basketball player, 25, for two years, he has yet to make a cameo on Hulu's The Kardashians.