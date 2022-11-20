 
sports
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Reuters

Messi does light training away from Argentina team

By
Reuters

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Argentina Training - Qatar University Training Site 3, Doha, Qatar - November 19, 2022, Argentinas Lionel Messi during training. — Reuters
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Argentina Training - Qatar University Training Site 3, Doha, Qatar - November 19, 2022, Argentina's Lionel Messi during training. — Reuters

DOHA: Lionel Messi did light training away from his Argentina teammates on Saturday, triggering speculation among some fans that he may be nursing an injury three days ahead of his team's World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia.

But Argentinian media said the 35-year-old captain, who is competing in his fifth and last World Cup, was being kept apart as a "precautionary" measure due to muscle fatigue.

Messi, whose team are among the favourites in Qatar to lift the one major trophy that has eluded his brilliant career, also stayed away from main training at the Qatar University on Friday, remaining in the gym with some other players.

Messi missed a Paris St Germain game earlier this month due to an inflamed Achilles tendon. But Argentinian media said there was no real doubt that he would miss the Saudi Arabia game.

Argentina will also face Mexico and Poland in Group C.

