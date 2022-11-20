Billy Ray Cyrus refutes claims of drama within family over his engagement

 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Billy Ray Cyrus dispelled all rumours of an ongoing drama within his family over his engagement to singer Firerose.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer shared in an exclusive conversation with People Magazine that his family was aware of his next step in life.

The country singer, 61, shared that “there's no hard feelings” within his family regarding his engagement to fiancée Firerose.

“Everyone knew that that relationship was over a long time ago,” Cyrus told the outlet, referring to his prior marriage to ex-wife Tish Cyrus. “Everybody's turning the page.”

"It's been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change," he adds.

Billy Ray is a dad to son Christopher Cody (with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey), 30, and shares daughters Miley, 29, Brandi, 35, and Noah, 22, plus sons Trace, 33, and Braison, 28, with Tish, 55.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose alluded to their engagement last month when Cyrus posted a picture of them smiling at the camera standing in front of a huge tree with all its leave in fall hues. What stood out in the picture was the stunning diamond ring Firerose wore on her left ring finger.

Billy Ray and Firerose, 34, first met 12 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana, where the former Disney Channel actor would take breaks on the lot with his late German Shepard Tex, detailed People Magazine. “The two kept in touch, with the Australian singer calling their friendship "so solid over the years.”

Billy Ray previously filed for divorce in 2010, but eventually withdrew his petition a few months later. In 2013, Tish filed for divorce, but they eventually got back together after going to couples therapy. After two previous divorce filings, the couple finally decided to go their separate ways in April 2022, the outlet detailed.

