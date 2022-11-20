King Charles 'breaks promise' to dying Queen about brother Edward?

King Charles III is reportedly breaking his promise to mother Queen Elizabeth II about brother Prince Edward.

A royal source tells Daily Mail that the monarch will not make Edward the Duke of Edinburgh, a title previously held by father Prince Philip.

The insider said: "The King wants to slim down the monarchy [so] it wouldn't make sense to make the Earl the Duke of Edinburgh." Instead, King Charles will reportedly keep the title himself but not use it, the source claimed.



They said: "It's a hereditary title which would then be passed on to the Earl and Countess of Wessex's son, James, Viscount Severn. Essentially, this was accepted by the Earl when he agreed that his children would not be a prince or princess."

This comes after the official statement passed 23 years ago, starting that Edward will inherit his father's title.

"The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales have also agreed that the Prince Edward should be given the Dukedom of Edinburgh in due course when the present title held now by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown," noted the statement.

