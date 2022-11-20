Netflix ‘Enola Holmes’ continues the running gag from ‘Sherlock

Henry Cavill reprised his role as Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2.

Compared to the first movie, this time around, the audience got an insight into the life of Enola’s famous older brother. Moreover, Cavill’s iteration of the movie also continued a running Sherlock Holmes gag which was also seen in the BBC TV’s series Sherlock starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

According to Screenrant, Sherlock "brought the Great Detective to the modern day, adapting some of his most famous cases to modern technology and more, and it made way for a running gag involving Lestrade (Rupert Graves). Throughout Sherlock, the detective couldn’t remember Lestrade’s first name, and he called him different names that started with “G”, such as Gavin, Graham, and Giles. Sherlock confirmed that Lestrade’s first name is Greg, and Sherlock did call him by his actual name at some point."

In Enola Holmes, Cavill’s Sherlock does a similar thing in his world’s version of Lestrade. In the scene where Lestrade visits Sherlock at his flat at 221 Baker Street, the inspector asks the detective if he can call him ‘Sherlock’ and the detective responds with silence.

Lestrade does reveal that his name is Graydon and rambles about his father believing it to be a distinguished name, however, Holmes is unlikely to remember it.

Originally, Sherlock Holmes is written by Arthur Conan Doyle, in which Lestrade is referred to as “G. Lestrade”, and his name is never revealed. The two adaptions, Netflix’s Enola Holmes and BBC’s Sherlock, both reference to the original books of the running gag.

Moreover, the Netflix movie does not only reference Sherlock’s dynamic with Lestrade’s name, it also depticts the detective’s substance abuse and his ultimate nemesis, Moriarty.

In the movie, Enola finds a drunk Sherlock outside the pub and takes him home at the the legendary 221B flat in Baker Street. The sequel also introduced two key characters from Sherlock Holmes’ stories: Moriarty (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) and John Watson (Himesh Patel).