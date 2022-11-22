 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Jack White leaves Twitter in protest of Donald Trump's return

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Jack White leaves Twitter in protest of Donald Trumps return
Jack White leaves Twitter in protest of Donald Trump's return

Jack White is not returning on Twitter as the musician pulled his Three Man Records account from the platform to protest the decision to unban Donald Trump on Twitter.

Per NME, the ex-White Stripes singer shared a lengthy post on his Instagram, calling out Trump’s comeback as “absolutely disgusting” and “an (expletive) move.”

The 47-year-old directly implored Musk to “be truthful” and “tell it like it is” – that “people like [him] and Joe Rogan (who gives platforms to liars like Alex Jones etc.)” are financially incentivised to throw their support behind figures spreading hate speech.

Donald Trump was officially banned from the social site on January 8, 2021, two days after his US Capitol riots. The former president returned to Twitter after an online poll voted for Trump to return to Twitter.

More From Entertainment:

South African president arrives in UK for King Charles first state visit

South African president arrives in UK for King Charles first state visit
Chelsy Davy had a tearful goodbye call to Prince Harry: report

Chelsy Davy had a tearful goodbye call to Prince Harry: report
Kylie Jenner reacts to fan comments on Travis Scott forgetting her pup’s names

Kylie Jenner reacts to fan comments on Travis Scott forgetting her pup’s names
Justin Bieber says he’s ‘obsessed’ with wife Hailey while celebrating birthday in Japan

Justin Bieber says he’s ‘obsessed’ with wife Hailey while celebrating birthday in Japan

Blackpink's Jisoo 'thanks' Camila Cabello for collab surprise at Los Angeles concert

Blackpink's Jisoo 'thanks' Camila Cabello for collab surprise at Los Angeles concert
Kendall Jenner wanted ‘serious’ commitment from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner wanted ‘serious’ commitment from Devin Booker
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours with latest viral video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours with latest viral video
Nickelback reacts to Canadian Music Hall of Fame to induction in 2023

Nickelback reacts to Canadian Music Hall of Fame to induction in 2023
Netflix's top 10 trending releases to binge-watch this November

Netflix's top 10 trending releases to binge-watch this November
Quentin Tarantino NAMED his best film and It's not 'Pulp Fiction'

Quentin Tarantino NAMED his best film and It's not 'Pulp Fiction'

Cuban top singer Pablo Milanés breathed his last in Madrid. He was 79.

Cuban top singer Pablo Milanés breathed his last in Madrid. He was 79.