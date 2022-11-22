John Legend shares sweet moment with kids on 'The Voice' set : Watch

John Legend brought along special guest as he shot the recent episode of The Voice.

The three-time Grammy winner brought his children – daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4, whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen — to the set of The Voice.

The All of Me crooner shared a video of the kids via his Instagram Story, sharing that it was his son Miles’ first visit to the show. "Hello everybody, we have special guests on set today," Legend, 43, began in the video.

He then glanced to his daughter noting that it’s been a while since she visited her dad on the show. “Luna hasn't seen me at The Voice in a long time."

"Have you ever been here Miles?" he asked his son, to which he replied, "No."

"I don't think he has," Legend continued. "We have very special guests here.”

Then he faces his kids and asks them, “Are you going to enjoy the show?” and the kids say “yes”. When asked if they were going to vote for Team Legend, the kids gave an enthusiastic “Yeah,” making their dad smile as he proclaimed, “Team Legend all the way."

Legend also shared a snapshot of Luna and Miles sitting on his lap while the singer sits in his judge's chair, holding them in his arms.

“My biggest fans (until they're too cool to think I'm cool) came to @nbcthevoice!" he wrote in the caption. "They're definitely voting for #TeamLegend."

He also shares a throwback image of the kids when they last appeared on set which was before the pandemic hit in 2020.



Legend captioned the post, "The last time they came to the Voice (pre-pandemic!)"

John Legend is also expecting another baby with wife Chrissy Teigen almost two years after the loss of their third child, Jack, in September 2020.