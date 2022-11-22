 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

John Legend shares sweet moment with kids on 'The Voice' set: Watch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

John Legend shares sweet moment with kids on The Voice set : Watch
John Legend shares sweet moment with kids on 'The Voice' set : Watch

John Legend brought along special guest as he shot the recent episode of The Voice.

The three-time Grammy winner brought his children – daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4, whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen — to the set of The Voice.

The All of Me crooner shared a video of the kids via his Instagram Story, sharing that it was his son Miles’ first visit to the show. "Hello everybody, we have special guests on set today," Legend, 43, began in the video.

He then glanced to his daughter noting that it’s been a while since she visited her dad on the show. “Luna hasn't seen me at The Voice in a long time."

"Have you ever been here Miles?" he asked his son, to which he replied, "No."

"I don't think he has," Legend continued. "We have very special guests here.”

Then he faces his kids and asks them, “Are you going to enjoy the show?” and the kids say “yes”. When asked if they were going to vote for Team Legend, the kids gave an enthusiastic “Yeah,” making their dad smile as he proclaimed, “Team Legend all the way."

Legend also shared a snapshot of Luna and Miles sitting on his lap while the singer sits in his judge's chair, holding them in his arms.

“My biggest fans (until they're too cool to think I'm cool) came to @nbcthevoice!" he wrote in the caption. "They're definitely voting for #TeamLegend."

He also shares a throwback image of the kids when they last appeared on set which was before the pandemic hit in 2020.

Legend captioned the post, "The last time they came to the Voice (pre-pandemic!)"

John Legend is also expecting another baby with wife Chrissy Teigen almost two years after the loss of their third child, Jack, in September 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'getting too big for their ambitions'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'getting too big for their ambitions'
Carl Woods calls it quits with Katie Price after cheating allegations

Carl Woods calls it quits with Katie Price after cheating allegations
Kim Kardashian shows off her dramatic boots in latest mirror selfie

Kim Kardashian shows off her dramatic boots in latest mirror selfie
Jennifer Lopez ex Marc Anthony reportedly has issues with Ben Affleck: ‘He’s suspicious’

Jennifer Lopez ex Marc Anthony reportedly has issues with Ben Affleck: ‘He’s suspicious’
Celebs look for exit strategies on Twitter?

Celebs look for exit strategies on Twitter?
Ryan Reynolds talks about his kids taking care of Blake Lively during pregnancy

Ryan Reynolds talks about his kids taking care of Blake Lively during pregnancy
Belgian Royal Family denies theft of ‘several million worth of jewellary’ from Queen’s property

Belgian Royal Family denies theft of ‘several million worth of jewellary’ from Queen’s property
Iggy Azalea signs huge deal to not 'work another day' in her life

Iggy Azalea signs huge deal to not 'work another day' in her life
Ben Affleck fans think he looks ‘unhappy’ in TikTok debut video with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck fans think he looks ‘unhappy’ in TikTok debut video with Jennifer Lopez
Travis Barker sparks concern after suffering toe injury

Travis Barker sparks concern after suffering toe injury
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as 'very brazen' amid award backlash

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as 'very brazen' amid award backlash
David Beckham waves at fans as he attends England’s first World Cup game in Qatar

David Beckham waves at fans as he attends England’s first World Cup game in Qatar