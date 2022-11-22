 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey makes solo red carpet appearance amid dating rumours

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Tom Parkers widow Kelsey makes solo red carpet appearance amid dating rumours
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey makes solo red carpet appearance amid dating rumours 

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey hit the red carpet for the Who Cares Wins event in London amid dating rumours with the convicted killer.

On Tuesday, the grieving wife of The Wanted star attended the event solo, wearing a silver sequin dress which she teamed with a pair of white knee-high boots and never missed to flaunt her wedding ring.

Mother-of-two Kelsey posed for pictures with one hand on her hip at the event, showing off her wedding band and engagement sparkler in the process.

The awards ceremony celebrates our healthcare heroes - from Best Nurse to Young Hero - featuring moving stories, music and celebrities including David Beckham.

Earlier in the day, Kelsey had been seen for the first time since it was exclusively revealed by MailOnline that she is dating a convicted killer months after the death of her late husband Tom. 

More From Entertainment:

Carey Mulligan praises Adam Sandler’s basketball skills: Deets inside

Carey Mulligan praises Adam Sandler’s basketball skills: Deets inside
Harvey Weinstein shares reaction to She Said tanking at the box office

Harvey Weinstein shares reaction to She Said tanking at the box office
Jake Gyllenhaal elaborates on late Patrick Swayze’s classic Road House remake

Jake Gyllenhaal elaborates on late Patrick Swayze’s classic Road House remake
Joe Jonas reveals why he started therapy after music album Fastlife’s failure

Joe Jonas reveals why he started therapy after music album Fastlife’s failure
Whoopi Goldberg returns to The View after ‘rough’ week with Covid

Whoopi Goldberg returns to The View after ‘rough’ week with Covid
Steven Spielberg to be honoured Lifetime Achievement Award by Berlin Film Festival

Steven Spielberg to be honoured Lifetime Achievement Award by Berlin Film Festival
Michael J. Fox dishes on ‘seven years of denial’ following Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Michael J. Fox dishes on ‘seven years of denial’ following Parkinson's disease diagnosis
Justin Timberlake says 'my heart is broken' over Colorado shooting

Justin Timberlake says 'my heart is broken' over Colorado shooting
Variety Club Showbusiness Awards: Holly Willoughby is the epitome of class in black gown

Variety Club Showbusiness Awards: Holly Willoughby is the epitome of class in black gown

Prince William having ‘difficult time’ with Prince Harry’s royal exit

Prince William having ‘difficult time’ with Prince Harry’s royal exit
Kourtney Kardashian reveals big secret about her relationship with son Reign

Kourtney Kardashian reveals big secret about her relationship with son Reign
Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ drops 20 places on Spotify podcast chart

Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ drops 20 places on Spotify podcast chart