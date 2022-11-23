 
world
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Reuters

Twin blasts in Jerusalem wound at least 15

By
Reuters

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Israeli police inspect a damaged bus following an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem November 23, 2022.— Reuters
Israeli police inspect a damaged bus following an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem November 23, 2022.— Reuters

  • Two blasts take place 30 minutes apart.
  • Images show debris strewn around scene of first blast.
  • There were no immediate reports of fatalities.

JERUSALEM: Two explosions at bus stops on Jerusalem's outskirts wounded up to 15 people on Wednesday, emergency services said, in what Israeli police said appeared to be an attack by militants.

One of the people wounded in two blasts on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Wednesday has died, Israeli police said. 

They blamed the initial blast on an explosive device planted at a bus station near the city exit, while a second soon after hit a bus stop in the neighbourhood of an urban settlement in the city's east.

The explosions were about 30 minutes apart, police said.

Television images showed debris strewn around the scene of the first blast, which was cordoned off by emergency services.

Ultra-orthodox Jewish men look at the scene of an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem November 23, 2022.— Reuters
Ultra-orthodox Jewish men look at the scene of an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem November 23, 2022.— Reuters

There were no immediate reports of fatalities but health services said 12 people had been taken to hospital from the first blast, at least two with serious injuries. At least three people were wounded in the second explosion, police said.

The explosions, which carry echoes of the bus bombings that were a hallmark of the Palestinian revolt of 2000-2005, follow months of tension in the occupied West Bank after the Israeli military launched a crackdown in the wake of a series of deadly attacks in Israel.

Tension has also been exacerbated by repeated stand-offs between Muslims and groups of unauthorised Jewish worshippers at the Al Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem, known to Jews as the Temple Mount.

A spokesman for the Palestinian group Hamas praised the apparent bombings but stopped short of claiming responsibility.

Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua said the bombings "resulted from the crimes conducted by the occupation and the settlers".

The explosions came as former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu negotiates with allies to form a new right-wing government including members of religious and far-right parties.

More From World:

Multiple people dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, including gunman

Multiple people dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, including gunman
Earthquake shakes northwest Turkey, 50 people injured

Earthquake shakes northwest Turkey, 50 people injured
Trump's tax returns accessible to US House panel after top court verdict

Trump's tax returns accessible to US House panel after top court verdict
Gaza beekeepers who survived blockade struggle with unstable climate

Gaza beekeepers who survived blockade struggle with unstable climate
US-Saudi ties under review despite Khashoggi immunity ruling, Blinken says

US-Saudi ties under review despite Khashoggi immunity ruling, Blinken says
WATCH: Social media influencer criticised for video reenacting true murder case

WATCH: Social media influencer criticised for video reenacting true murder case
WATCH: Japan fans clean up Qatar Stadium after opening match

WATCH: Japan fans clean up Qatar Stadium after opening match
Death toll from Indonesia's earthquake rises to 268

Death toll from Indonesia's earthquake rises to 268
European ministers tackle sharp increase in space funding

European ministers tackle sharp increase in space funding
Malaysia king to choose prime minister in post-election crisis

Malaysia king to choose prime minister in post-election crisis
Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise

Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise
Pentagon chief raises concern about Beijing's 'dangerous' behaviour with Chinese counterpart

Pentagon chief raises concern about Beijing's 'dangerous' behaviour with Chinese counterpart