 
world
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Reuters

Multiple people dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, including gunman

By
Reuters

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

The logo of a Walmart Superstore is seen in Rosemead, California, US, June 11, 2020. — Reuters
The logo of a Walmart Superstore is seen in Rosemead, California, US, June 11, 2020. — Reuters

Several people were killed and others were injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, and the shooter is dead, Chesapeake police said.

At 10:12 pm, police responded to a report of a shooting inside a Walmart, public information officer Leo Kosinski said in a media briefing, adding that "less than 10" people were dead but declining to give the exact number.

It was not clear whether the shooter, who has not been identified, died of self-inflicted injuries. Kosinski said no shots were fired at police "to his knowledge".

"Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle. The shooter is deceased," the City of Chesapeake said.

Walmart said in a statement early Wednesday that it was "shocked" at the incident at its Chesapeake store, and that it was working closely with law enforcement.

A spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, which has the area’s top trauma centre, told local television station WAVY that five patients were being treated there.

The police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

More From World:

Earthquake shakes northwest Turkey, 50 people injured

Earthquake shakes northwest Turkey, 50 people injured
Trump's tax returns accessible to US House panel after top court verdict

Trump's tax returns accessible to US House panel after top court verdict
Gaza beekeepers who survived blockade struggle with unstable climate

Gaza beekeepers who survived blockade struggle with unstable climate
US-Saudi ties under review despite Khashoggi immunity ruling, Blinken says

US-Saudi ties under review despite Khashoggi immunity ruling, Blinken says
WATCH: Social media influencer criticised for video reenacting true murder case

WATCH: Social media influencer criticised for video reenacting true murder case
WATCH: Japan fans clean up Qatar Stadium after opening match

WATCH: Japan fans clean up Qatar Stadium after opening match
Death toll from Indonesia's earthquake rises to 268

Death toll from Indonesia's earthquake rises to 268
European ministers tackle sharp increase in space funding

European ministers tackle sharp increase in space funding
Malaysia king to choose prime minister in post-election crisis

Malaysia king to choose prime minister in post-election crisis
Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise

Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise
Pentagon chief raises concern about Beijing's 'dangerous' behaviour with Chinese counterpart

Pentagon chief raises concern about Beijing's 'dangerous' behaviour with Chinese counterpart
Top Russian official warns of possible nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia

Top Russian official warns of possible nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia