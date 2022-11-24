 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Vin Diesel 'obsessed' with defeating 'better man' Dwayne Johnson: 'His ego is fragile'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Vin Diesel is upset with the growing success of Fast and Furious rival Dwayne Johnson.

It is reported that the actor is disturbed by the box office business of The Rock's Black Adam and is sulking out of jealousy.

An insider tells Radar: "Vin tries so hard to be the man that other men want to be and women want to be with, but he’ll always be in The Rock’s shadow."

They add: "His ego is extremely fragile and he can’t shake the feeling that Dwayne’s the better man."

"The sad thing is this feud isn’t about two guys, it’s mostly a one-sided thing and it’s all on Vin, who’s become obsessed with Dwayne," the friend confessed.

The duo joined the Fast and Furious franchise back in 2001.

