Netflix releasing K-drama series 'The Interest of Love' ? Release date, cast

Netflix's upcoming K-drama romantic series The Interest of Love is expected to arrive next month.

However, the streaming giant has not confirmed the exact release date of the series.

The upcoming show is directed by Jo Young Min series is based on 16- episodes.

Each new episode of the K-series will be broadcast every Wednesday and Thursday until the series concludes.

The Interest of Love series is about love and understanding, four people who met at the KCU Bank Young branch.

The lead cast of the series includes Yoo Yeon Seok, Moon Ga Young, Geum Sae Rok, and Jung Ga Ram, and in the supporting roles are Moon Tae Yu, Oh Dong Min, Jung Jae Sung, Park Hyung Soo, Yoon Yoo Su, Seo Jung Yeon, Lee Hwa Ryong, Yang Jo Ah and Park Sung Geun.