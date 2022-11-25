 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will prefer to win hearts over award?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be in very difficult situation over accepting a human rights award.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been facing backlash since it was announced that they would receive the Ripple of Hope award for their "heroic" stand against "structural racism" in the monarchy at a ceremony on December 6 organised by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Foundation.

Some royal fans and experts still believe that the couple would preferer to win back hearts to rebuild their image among the Britons and others who are reportedly going aw from the California-based couple' since their Oprah interview, as they want the Sussexs to drop their royal titles if they can not stop attacking the Firm.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond also believe that king Charles younger son Harry and his wife Meghan should not turn up for the award ceremony.

Ms Bond told GB News: "It's put the Sussexes in a rather difficult position, I think. Do they say no, we don't want to even acknowledge that you're offering this award? Do we go and accept it in person? Perhaps the middle way of just accepting it, but not turning up, is something.

“I think if they do go along and accept this award on a public stage, yeah, it's going to make things even worse, the rift could be even deeper.”

Meghan and Harry, who are living in the US after stepping down as senior working members of the royal family, face a dilemma over whether to accept the award as it risks further tensions with the Royal Family.

It all started happening after Kerry Kennedy, president of the organisation, revealed that Harry and Meghan have been honoured for making a change and taking stand against royal 'racism'.

