Friday Nov 25 2022
Can WhatsApp users share voice notes on status?

Friday Nov 25, 2022

The picture shows WhatsApp logo on a mobile phone. — AFP/File
Meta-owned WhatsApp is bringing another new amazing update for its users through which they can share voice notes on their status updates, WaBetaInfo reported Friday. 

The app is working on a new feature for the future update of WhatsApp beta for iOS. However, the feature is still under development for Android beta users. 

With this new update, users will be allowed to post a voice note of up to 30 seconds on their status update with the text status. 

"As happens with a WhatsApp chat, the microphone icon will show up when you don’t enter any text within this section otherwise, it means you’re going to a text via status update as usual," said the app tracking website. 

The users can customise who they want to show their voice note updates by choosing from their privacy settings. Moreover, the voice notes are always end-to-end encrypted.

The feature is still not ready as it is being developed, however, it is similar to the one shown in the screenshot. Moreover, the appearance of this feature and the entry point may be different once it is released for the beta users. 

