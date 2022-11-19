Has WhatsApp introduced another new feature for its users?

People pose with smartphones in front of displayed WhatsApp logo, September 14, 2017. — Reuters

Instant messaging app WhatsApp always brings out the best updates for its users, making it easier for them to enjoy the experience, WABetaInfo reported Saturday.

The messaging app has launched another feature called WhatsApp business directory. It was first available to some beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, however, it is now accessible in some more countries.

The new feature allows users to find businesses when they look for a specific category right within the app such as shops, restaurants etc. "After sending a request to join the WhatsApp business directory, those businesses will be added to the directory, and customers can finally search for restaurants, shops, and businesses by opening the directory," said the WhatsApp news tracker.

Taking to Twitter, Head of WhatsApp Will Cathcart yesterday announced that the WhatsApp business directory allows users to browse businesses in some more countries.

The users can discover new businesses by typing what they are looking for into the search bar which is located at the top of chats.

They can check if the feature is available in their WhatsApp accounts by opening the contacts list. Once they do that, they may find the “Discover Businesses” shortcut. However, this is only available in Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, and the UK.

Moreover, this feature can be used only by certain businesses. "It is also possible to search for small and medium businesses in Brazil, where the feature has already been released in the past," said the tracker.

Users that have the most recent version of the app installed for Android and iOS in select countries have this feature available. The new feature will also be available in more countries.