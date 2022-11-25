 
sports
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
SDSports desk

WATCH: Tennis ace Sania Mirza posts funny video on Instagram

By
SDSports desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza is not just only famous for her sports skills, but also for her gorgeous selfies and hilarious videos. 

Sania keeps her fans captivated by posting funny reels on Instagram and Friday was no exception. 

The star player posted a video in which she could be seen sitting on a chair while two people behind could be seen doing her makeup and hair. 

Sania, while sitting on the chair, dances to a remix of two famous songs — "Cheap Thrills" by Australian singer Sia and Kudi Gujarat Di. 

"It’s Friday nighhhhtttt, when 12 hour shoot days are finally over," she captioned the video. 

In the video, the tennis star wore a black and white embroidered dress and golden slides. She let her hair down in curls and completed her look by wearing red lipstick. For the accessories, she wore a wristwatch and a white minimal bracelet. 

Her video garnered over 39,000 likes and hundreds of comments in just four hours. 

"So cute," wrote Pakistani star Aiman Khan. 

"Stunning as always MashaAllah," wrote a fan.

One of the users called her "beautiful".

