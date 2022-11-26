 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Reuters

Elon Musk says Twitter's ban on Trump after Capitol attack was 'grave mistake'

By
Reuters

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022.— Reuters
Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022.— Reuters

WASHINGTON: Twitter's ban on then President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters was a "grave mistake" that had to be corrected, Chief Executive Elon Musk said, although he also stated that incitement to violence would continue to be prohibited on Twitter.

"I'm fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service," Musk said in a tweet. "Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America."

Last week, Musk announced the reactivation of Trump's account after a slim majority voted in a Twitter poll in favour of reinstating Trump, who said, however, that he had no interest in returning to Twitter. He added he would stick with his own social media site Truth Social, the app developed by Trump Media & Technology Group.

Republican Trump, who 10 days ago announced he was running for election again in 2024, was banned on Jan. 8, 2021, from Twitter under its previous owners.

At the time, Twitter said it permanently suspended him because of the risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the Capitol. The results of the November 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden were being certified by lawmakers when the Capitol was attacked after weeks of false claims by Trump that he had won.

Trump repeatedly used Twitter and other sites to falsely claim there had been widespread voter fraud, and had urged supporters to march on the Capitol in Washington to protest.

The attack is being investigated by US prosecutors and a congressional committee.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday on Musk's statement that Trump did not violate any Twitter terms of service when his account was suspended.

Earlier on Friday, Musk tweeted that calling for violence or incitement to violence on Twitter would result in suspension, after saying on Thursday that Twitter would provide a "general amnesty" to suspended accounts that had not broken the law or engaged in spam.

Replying to a tweet, Musk said it was "very concerning" that Twitter had taken no action earlier to remove some accounts related to the far-left Antifa movement. In response to another tweet asking if Musk considered the statement "trans people deserve to die" as worthy of suspension from the platform, the billionaire said: "Absolutely".

Change and chaos have marked Musk's first few weeks as Twitter's owner. He has fired top managers and it was announced that senior officials in charge of security and privacy had quit.

More From Sci-Tech:

What's happening with Google Play Store for Pakistani users?

What's happening with Google Play Store for Pakistani users?
Elon Musk says Twitter's verified service with colors to start next week

Elon Musk says Twitter's verified service with colors to start next week
Europe names world's first disabled astronaut

Europe names world's first disabled astronaut
Virtual reality tools offer escape to blockaded Gaza youth

Virtual reality tools offer escape to blockaded Gaza youth
Nigerian start-up uses tech to help the visually impaired

Nigerian start-up uses tech to help the visually impaired
Can WhatsApp users share voice notes on status?

Can WhatsApp users share voice notes on status?

Musk says Twitter to provide 'amnesty' to some suspended accounts

Musk says Twitter to provide 'amnesty' to some suspended accounts
Amazon to shut down online learning academy in India

Amazon to shut down online learning academy in India
New space observatory helps solve mystery involving enormous black holes

New space observatory helps solve mystery involving enormous black holes
Europe names world's first disabled astronaut

Europe names world's first disabled astronaut
Journalists have much to lose if Twitter dies

Journalists have much to lose if Twitter dies
Apple supplier Foxconn apologises for hiring blunder at COVID-hit China plant

Apple supplier Foxconn apologises for hiring blunder at COVID-hit China plant