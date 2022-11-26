 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber receives sweet message from Hailey Bieber on Thanksgiving

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

FileFootage

Justin Bieber received a short but sweet message from his wifey Hailey Bieber on Thanksgiving.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 26-year-old model dropped a love-filled photo of the lovebirds as she leaned on the Baby hitmaker.

She wrote on the photo: “so thankful for my (heart emoji)”.

This came after the 28-year-old singer dropped a series of photos of his wife with no caption.

This is not the first time Hailey took fans inside her relationship with Justin. In 2020 dropped a series of photos of the Thanksgiving meal.

“[First] time turkey maker (no it's not burnt) Happy Thanksgiving,” she wrote in the caption.

Justin Bieber receives sweet message from Hailey Bieber on Thanksgiving

The Canadian singer in 2018 shared: “Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how!

“Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!” they added.

