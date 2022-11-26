Jennifer Aniston flaunts her ageless beauty as she expresses gratitude to fans

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston wowed her fans with her natural beauty as she expressed gratitude to them for their immense support for her beauty brand.



The Friends alum dropped a video on Instagram as she thanked her fans for showering love on her by supporting her brand Lolavie.

"Hey guys, it's Jen, and I just wanted to thank you all so much for the support you have shown the brand in the past year,” The Morning Show star said in the clip.

Aniston further said that she was “truly touched” by the love that people show her and her brand, adding, “I love reading everything that you write.”

In the comment sections, fans of the star could not help but gush over Aniston as they praised her “natural beauty.”

"Absolutely gorgeous, natural beauty,” one wrote as another added, "Btw you look SO GORGEOUS, FACT but WOW"

A third wrote: "YOUR HAIR, YOUR EYES, YOUU!!! I’m so in love!"

The reel comes after Aniston announced the devastating news of her father John Aniston’s passing in a heartbreaking post on social media.