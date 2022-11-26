 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston flaunts her ageless beauty as she expresses gratitude to fans

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston wowed her fans with her natural beauty as she expressed gratitude to them for their immense support for her beauty brand.

The Friends alum dropped a video on Instagram as she thanked her fans for showering love on her by supporting her brand Lolavie.

"Hey guys, it's Jen, and I just wanted to thank you all so much for the support you have shown the brand in the past year,” The Morning Show star said in the clip.

Aniston further said that she was “truly touched” by the love that people show her and her brand, adding, “I love reading everything that you write.”

In the comment sections, fans of the star could not help but gush over Aniston as they praised her “natural beauty.”

"Absolutely gorgeous, natural beauty,” one wrote as another added, "Btw you look SO GORGEOUS, FACT but WOW"

A third wrote: "YOUR HAIR, YOUR EYES, YOUU!!! I’m so in love!"

The reel comes after Aniston announced the devastating news of her father John Aniston’s passing in a heartbreaking post on social media. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle raises eyebrows with split loyalties amid World Cup

Meghan Markle raises eyebrows with split loyalties amid World Cup
'The Crown' actor opens up on recreating Diana's 'Panorama' interview with Martin Bashir

'The Crown' actor opens up on recreating Diana's 'Panorama' interview with Martin Bashir

Queen Elizabeth close friend says ‘The Crown’ makes her ‘so angry’: ‘Complete fantasy’

Queen Elizabeth close friend says ‘The Crown’ makes her ‘so angry’: ‘Complete fantasy’
Queen Elizabeth told her doctor she had ‘no regrets’ before she died

Queen Elizabeth told her doctor she had ‘no regrets’ before she died
Queen Elizabeth ‘determined to keep busy in last months of her life’

Queen Elizabeth ‘determined to keep busy in last months of her life’
Justin Bieber receives sweet message from Hailey Bieber on Thanksgiving

Justin Bieber receives sweet message from Hailey Bieber on Thanksgiving
‘The Crown’ receives flak for ‘cheap and ‘just wrong’ Princess Diana outfits

‘The Crown’ receives flak for ‘cheap and ‘just wrong’ Princess Diana outfits
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Sam Worthington opens up on ‘hardest’ shoot ever

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Sam Worthington opens up on ‘hardest’ shoot ever
King Charles III garners praises for ‘wonderful’ work during Royal Week

King Charles III garners praises for ‘wonderful’ work during Royal Week
Kanye West ‘unexpectedly showed up at Donald Trump’s Florida estate

Kanye West ‘unexpectedly showed up at Donald Trump’s Florida estate
Royals using Prince Harry’s ‘bad behavior’ to their benefit

Royals using Prince Harry’s ‘bad behavior’ to their benefit
Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega reacts to the SHOCKING season finale

Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega reacts to the SHOCKING season finale