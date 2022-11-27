Melon Music Awards: Winner's list of 2022 announced

Melon Music Awards has revealed the 2022 winner's list on Saturday.



The awards ceremony was presented in front of a live audience on November 26 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The show honored music videos that were released between November 8, 2021, and November 3, 2022.

BTS won four awards in MMAs including the record of the Year, Best Group (Male), the KakaoBank Everyone’s Star Award, and Top 10 Artist.

Check out the full list of winners:

Artist of the Year: Lim Young Woong

Album of the Year: Lim Young Woong’s “IM HERO”





Best Song of the Year: IVE’s “LOVE DIVE”

Record of the Year: BTS’s “Proof”





Top 10 Artists: BE’O, BTS, (G)I-DLE, IU, IVE, Lim Young Woong, MeloMance, NCT DREAM, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN

New Artist of the Year: IVE, NewJeans







Best Group (Male): BTS

Best Group (Female): IVE





Best Solo Artist (Male): Lim Young Woong

Best Solo Artist (Female): IU





Best Performance (Male): TXT

Best Performance (Female): LE SSERAFIM





Music Video of the Year: (G)I-DLE’s “TOMBOY”

KakaoBank Everyone’s Star Award: BTS





Best Collaboration: 10cm and BIG Naughty

Best Pop Artist: Charlie Puth