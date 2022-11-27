 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Melon Music Awards: Winner's list of 2022 announced

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Melon Music Awards: Winners list of 2022 announced
Melon Music Awards: Winner's list of 2022 announced

Melon Music Awards has revealed the 2022 winner's list on Saturday.

The awards ceremony was presented in front of a live audience on November 26 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The show honored music videos that were released between November 8, 2021, and November 3, 2022.

BTS won four awards in MMAs including the record of the Year, Best Group (Male), the KakaoBank Everyone’s Star Award, and Top 10 Artist.

Check out the full list of winners:

Artist of the Year: Lim Young Woong

Album of the Year: Lim Young Woong’s “IM HERO”


Best Song of the Year: IVE’s “LOVE DIVE”

Record of the Year: BTS’s “Proof”


Top 10 Artists: BE’O, BTS, (G)I-DLE, IU, IVE, Lim Young Woong, MeloMance, NCT DREAM, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN

New Artist of the Year: IVE, NewJeans


Best Group (Male): BTS

Best Group (Female): IVE


Best Solo Artist (Male): Lim Young Woong

Best Solo Artist (Female): IU


Best Performance (Male): TXT

Best Performance (Female): LE SSERAFIM


Music Video of the Year: (G)I-DLE’s “TOMBOY”

KakaoBank Everyone’s Star Award: BTS


Best Collaboration: 10cm and BIG Naughty

Best Pop Artist: Charlie Puth

More From Entertainment:

Netflix upcoming 'Luther': Here's the FIRST LOOK from the movie

Netflix upcoming 'Luther': Here's the FIRST LOOK from the movie
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber make rare appearance after Tokyo birthday trip

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber make rare appearance after Tokyo birthday trip
King Charles saving Queen Elizabeth’s key title for Princess Charlotte

King Charles saving Queen Elizabeth’s key title for Princess Charlotte
Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’: Gwendoline Christie talks creating her character Larissa Weems

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’: Gwendoline Christie talks creating her character Larissa Weems

Adele offers fans ‘more entertaining’ trick to enjoy her Las Vegas residency

Adele offers fans ‘more entertaining’ trick to enjoy her Las Vegas residency

Palace staffers have ‘secret nickname’ for ‘troubled’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Palace staffers have ‘secret nickname’ for ‘troubled’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry gave me 'time of my life', says US star Catherine Ommanney

Prince Harry gave me 'time of my life', says US star Catherine Ommanney
Kendall Jenner drops glimpse of Tokyo art museum visit, Hailey Bieber captures snaps

Kendall Jenner drops glimpse of Tokyo art museum visit, Hailey Bieber captures snaps

King Charles 'resentful' as new 'Princess of Wales' Kate 'gets all headlines'

King Charles 'resentful' as new 'Princess of Wales' Kate 'gets all headlines'
King Charles wife Camilla flexes her muscles as Queen Consort

King Charles wife Camilla flexes her muscles as Queen Consort

Queen Elizabeth II accepted her final days with 'grace': 'She had no regrets'

Queen Elizabeth II accepted her final days with 'grace': 'She had no regrets'