Meghan Markle is filled with ‘rampant self-pity’

File Footage

The Royal Family is reportedly feeling that ‘no good deed will ever go unpunished’.



This claim has been brought to light by royal author and commentator Sarah Vine, in her piece for Mail on Sunday.

She began everything by writing, “After all the work the King – and other Royals – have done to champion tolerance and diversity, the idea that the family are somehow ‘institutionally racist’ is nothing less than absurd.”

“Yet this idea is what the Sussexes have slyly engineered. All so they can create a narrative which suits their purpose: to bolster their image – and bank account – at the Royal Family’s expense.”

Ms Vine also went on to say, “As for the idea he and the Duchess should be rewarded for this, well I suppose that tells you everything you need to know about the world we now live in.”

“A world where no good deed goes unpunished, and where hard work and dedication are increasingly meaningless in the face of rampant self-pity and empty virtue signalling.”