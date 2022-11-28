Nicole Kidman steals Hugh Jackman's show with her awe-inspiring gesture

Nicole Kidman left fans awestruck on Saturday when she attended Hugh Jackman's Broadway musical The Music Man for a good cause.



The American and Australian actress stunned onlookers when she bid a staggering US$100,000 for a signed hat Hugh wears in the show, with proceeds from the auction going to Broadway Cares.

The star was later seen walking down the centre aisle of The Winter Garden Theatre, leaving theatregoers in awe, before approaching the stage and hugging her longtime friend to rapturous applause.

'Nicole you are extraordinary! Your generosity is truly amazing. Thank you my friend,' Hugh wrote the post, thanking his Australia co-star.

Hugh also shared a photo of the pair at the musical and wrote: 'The generosity and love emanating from Nicole leaves me speechless. 'Thank you Nic for your friendship and support!' he added.

In footage posted to Hugh's Instagram, Nicole is heard off camera making the jaw-dropping bid. It comes after it was revealed Nicole will receive a Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute next year.

Nicole will be the first Australian to be awarded the prize. Previous recipients include legendary heavyweights in world cinema like Jane Fonda, George Clooney, Robert de Niro, Al Pacino and Meryl Streep.