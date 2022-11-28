 
Top English commentators included in panel for Pak vs Eng Test series

Former English players Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain.
Former England captains and leading broadcasters David Gower, Michael Atherton, and Nasser Hussain will call action in the historic three-match Test series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Monday.

The Test series between Pakistan and England will start on December 1 with the first match being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

While Gower has commentated in Pakistan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the recent seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England, this will be the first instance of Atherton and Hussain touring Pakistan as broadcasters through PCB’s official partnership with Sky Sports UK.

The Pakistani voices in the star-studded commentary panel are former Test cricketers Bazid Khan, Waqar Younis, and Urooj Mumtaz.

The PCB said that the three Tests will be beamed all around the globe through 27 full high-definition cameras, including the buggy cam and complete hawkeye review system.

The series also sees PCB’s PitchSide Studio make a return, which will be hosted by famed presenter Zainab Abbas, providing viewers access to insights during pre- and post-match shows; as well as during the Lunch and Tea intervals.

Schedule of Tests

December 1-5 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

December 9-13 – Second Test, Multan

December 17-21 – Third Test, Karachi

