 
pakistan
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

How much will elections cost after PTI resigns from assemblies?

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

A woman casts her ballot while other wait for their turn at a polling station during the general election in Karachi, Pakistan, July 25, 2018. — Reuters/File
A woman casts her ballot while other wait for their turn at a polling station during the general election in Karachi, Pakistan, July 25, 2018. — Reuters/File

PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced his party will quit all assemblies in its bid to pressurise the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government into early elections.

The party — which has called off the long march to Islamabad — is yet to make a final announcement, which is expected to be done next week.

Consequently, hundreds of seats will be left vacant once PTI and its allies’ resignations are approved, and elections are the only way to fill these seats back.

Following Khan's announcement, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that elections will be held on a total of 563 seats across Pakistan which include 123 seats in the National Assembly, 297 seats in Punjab, 115 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 26 seats each in Sindh and Balochistan.

With several seats vacant and polls to be held in its wake, the cost of elections is expected to remain astronomical.

Around Rs80 million to Rs100 million would be required to conduct elections on one National Assembly seat, while the cost of polls on one provincial assembly seat would be approximately Rs60 million to Rs70 million.

In case of an assembly’s dissolution, elections will only be held for the relevant assembly. If a seat remains vacant, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is bound to conduct polls within 60 days, according to Geo News.

If all the seats are vacated by PTI and its allies in the national and provincial assemblies, the cost of by-elections would go up to approximately Rs36 billion.

More From Pakistan:

Political game heats up as PTI approves dissolution of Punjab, KP assemblies

Political game heats up as PTI approves dissolution of Punjab, KP assemblies
Cases against Azam Swati: Imran Khan asks SC if Article 14 only applicable to 'powerful of state'

Cases against Azam Swati: Imran Khan asks SC if Article 14 only applicable to 'powerful of state'
What is Malacca Cane?

What is Malacca Cane?
Report on Arshad Sharif contains sensitive information: FIA

Report on Arshad Sharif contains sensitive information: FIA
No-trust motion against Pervez Elahi: Punjab opposition faces legal challenges

No-trust motion against Pervez Elahi: Punjab opposition faces legal challenges
In farewell meeting, PM Shehbaz thanks COAS Bajwa for tackling Pakistan's 'crises'

In farewell meeting, PM Shehbaz thanks COAS Bajwa for tackling Pakistan's 'crises'
Asif Zardari, MQM-P leaders discuss possible no-trust motion in Senate

Asif Zardari, MQM-P leaders discuss possible no-trust motion in Senate
ECP dispels perception of general election in case KP, Punjab assemblies are dissolved by PTI

ECP dispels perception of general election in case KP, Punjab assemblies are dissolved by PTI
'Fearing custodial killing' Azam Swati approaches IHC

'Fearing custodial killing' Azam Swati approaches IHC
Pakistan Army’s change of command ceremony tomorrow

Pakistan Army’s change of command ceremony tomorrow
IHC dismisses 13 cases filed against PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur

IHC dismisses 13 cases filed against PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur
Decision to become 'apolitical' will help enhance army's 'prestige': Gen Bajwa

Decision to become 'apolitical' will help enhance army's 'prestige': Gen Bajwa