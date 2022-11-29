 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle questions attempts to ‘bury her’ in final podcast episode

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Meghan Markle appeared to ask a rather pointed question on the last episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes
Meghan Markle appeared to ask a rather pointed question on the last episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes

Meghan Markle appeared to ask a rather pointed question on the last episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

As per The Telegraph, the Duchess of Sussex ended the final episode with a special quote by Greek poet Dinos Christianopoulos which says: “What didn’t you do to bury me? But you forgot that I was a seed.”

In conclusion of her podcast, in which she interviewed several guests including Serena Williams, Mindy Kaling, and Mariah Carey among others, Meghan said that she had ‘learned so much about them and also myself’.

Meghan shared: “Many moons ago I heard a quote that I will share with you today because as we talk about labels, tropes and boxes that some may try to squeeze you into and roles and stereotypes that are attributed to you that don't quite fit the full person that you are, this quote is what I wanted to leave you with.”

She added: “To that point my friend, keep growing and I’ll see you on the flip side. As ever, I’m Meghan.”

Meghan’s guests for the final episode of Archetypes included Trevor Noah, Judd Apatow, and Andy Cohen, in a first for the show that featured only women as guests earlier. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle claims her life is too dramatic to watch reality shows

Meghan Markle claims her life is too dramatic to watch reality shows
Meghan Markle left late Queen Elizabeth ‘very disgruntled’

Meghan Markle left late Queen Elizabeth ‘very disgruntled’
Katie Price shares another cryptic post after Carl Woods ‘cheating’ scandal

Katie Price shares another cryptic post after Carl Woods ‘cheating’ scandal
Kym Marsh shares health update after 'scary' battle with Covid

Kym Marsh shares health update after 'scary' battle with Covid
Katie Price leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about becoming 'new woman'

Katie Price leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about becoming 'new woman'
2022 Gotham Awards: Michelle Williams is the epitome of class in sequined minidress

2022 Gotham Awards: Michelle Williams is the epitome of class in sequined minidress
Meghan Markle invites royal critic Trevor Noah on final podcast episode

Meghan Markle invites royal critic Trevor Noah on final podcast episode
Ben Affleck engraved THIS special message on Jennifer Lopez engagement ring

Ben Affleck engraved THIS special message on Jennifer Lopez engagement ring

Julia Fox subtly showers support on Kim Kardashian amid Balenciaga scandal

Julia Fox subtly showers support on Kim Kardashian amid Balenciaga scandal
James Whale battling terminal cancer, says 'next year I won't be here’

James Whale battling terminal cancer, says 'next year I won't be here’
‘Babylon’ trailer: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie film to release on THIS date

‘Babylon’ trailer: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie film to release on THIS date
Jennifer Lopez reveals new album is inspired by Ben Affleck reunion: ‘True love does exist’

Jennifer Lopez reveals new album is inspired by Ben Affleck reunion: ‘True love does exist’