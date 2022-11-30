 
Kardashians show up to support Kim as she finalizes divorce from Kanye West

Members of Kardashian family were spotted on Monday night at Travis Barker’s DTA Records Studio for a possible family meeting as Kim Kardashian settled her divorce from rapper Kanye West.

In the obtained photos, the Skims founder sported a gray sweatsuit and paired it with white sneakers and a low bun.

Her younger sister Khloé Kardashian opted for a similar outfit in all black, by pairing it off with Nike sneakers and she completed the look with a black beanie.

Kim’s mom Kris Jenner showed up to the studio in an elegant all-black ensemble with red accents. She flashed a coy smile to the paps as she walked into the studios.

While the oldest sister, Kourtney, also dressed in an all-black ensemble, matching it with her husband's fit. The pair exited from the studio hand-in-hand.

Their family meeting lasted for hours as they were first photographed during the day but didn’t come out until it was dark.

This family meeting was called just when Kim, 42, finalized her divorce from Kanye, 45, after first filing in February 2021. They couple was married for seven years at the time.

According to legal documents obtained by PageSix, the former couple will have joint custody with “equal access” to their four children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

As per the document, Yeezy designer will also have to pay his ex-wife $200,000 a month in child support. 

In addition to that he is also responsible for 50 percent of their kids’ education and security expenses.

