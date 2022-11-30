 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Zuckerberg thanks Democrats in creepy deepfake video

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Deepfake video of Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg.— Screengrab via YouTube
 Deepfake video of Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg.— Screengrab via YouTube 

A shocking deep fake video of Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg showed him expressing gratitude towards Congressional Democrats for their "service and inaction" on antitrust legislation.

The creepy video is reportedly produced by an advocacy group Demand Progress Action. They used technology to turn an actor into Zuckerberg who does not look fake at all. 

The Meta CEO is seen thanking Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi for holding up two major pieces of antitrust legislation this year.

"Over the past five years, Congress has held over 30 hearings designed to hold Big Tech accountable," the fake CEO is heard saying in the video.

The liberal group, according to a report by DailyMail, is planning to run the video on television for ads in New York and Washington, DC.

A video of Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appears which shows Cortez roasting Zuckerberg for Facebook's content policies and fact-checking political advertisements.

"Well, Congresswoman, I think lying is bad," the real Zuckerberg is seen telling the Democratic leader.

"Most of the time, it felt like playing paddy cake," the fake version boasts after the real clip ends.

Another real footage of Republican Senator Hatch then shows up when he asks the tech executive how he sustains his businesses. The real Zuckerberg responds with a smirk. "Senator, we run ads."

"Either way, it looks like the most consequential action that Congress is poised to take, a bipartisan bill to prevent companies like mine from self-dealing, is about to fade away like so many efforts to rein in big tech in the past," fake Zuckerberg continues.

The creator of the video wants to bring attention to the lack of action on two bills: the Open App Markets Act and the American Innovation and Choice Online Act. Both the bills have not been scheduled for a vote, the outlet reported.

"When the House changes hands in January, who seriously thinks the Republicans will do any better than Democrats" fake Zuckerber wonders, while he calls Big Tech "the golden goose that keeps giving and giving" and weirdly grins.

"You know, we let them pretend to hate us out on the stump. But in Congress they're some of our strongest defenders," Zuck mentions as the video again cuts to footage of Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, a critic of Big Tech.

Holding a glass of champagne, Zuck says: "So I'd like to propose a toast to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer." 

He ends the toast by thanking the leaders for their "service" to him and his friends, as pictures of Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos and Sundar Pichai, all big tech bosses, appear.

In the end, the narrator says that while the Zuck was fake, the message was real.

"If Sen. Schumer does not call a vote on these bills or attach them to a must-pass vehicle in the weeks ahead, he will have squandered Congress’s best chance to hold Big Tech accountable in a generation," a tweet by Demand Progress read.


More From Sci-Tech:

Chinese astronauts board space station in historic mission

Chinese astronauts board space station in historic mission
Internet services back to normal after fixing faults in submarine cable, confirms PTA

Internet services back to normal after fixing faults in submarine cable, confirms PTA
Internet connectivity disrupted in Pakistan

Internet connectivity disrupted in Pakistan
China launches crewed mission to Tiangong space station

China launches crewed mission to Tiangong space station
Twitter rolls back COVID misinformation policy

Twitter rolls back COVID misinformation policy
WhatsApp to roll out much-needed 'Message Yourself' feature soon

WhatsApp to roll out much-needed 'Message Yourself' feature soon
Elon Musk hires man who faked being fired from company

Elon Musk hires man who faked being fired from company
China set to launch Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station today

China set to launch Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station today
Pakistanis to be allowed Play Store purchases via credit, debit cards from Dec 1

Pakistanis to be allowed Play Store purchases via credit, debit cards from Dec 1
Genealogy leads to Canada arrest in 1983 murders

Genealogy leads to Canada arrest in 1983 murders
Irish regulator fines Meta 265m euros over data breach

Irish regulator fines Meta 265m euros over data breach
Mobile numbers of 500 million WhatsApp users available for sale online: report

Mobile numbers of 500 million WhatsApp users available for sale online: report