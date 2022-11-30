WATCH: Zuckerberg thanks Democrats in creepy deepfake video

Deepfake video of Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg.— Screengrab via YouTube

A shocking deep fake video of Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg showed him expressing gratitude towards Congressional Democrats for their "service and inaction" on antitrust legislation.

The creepy video is reportedly produced by an advocacy group Demand Progress Action. They used technology to turn an actor into Zuckerberg who does not look fake at all.

The Meta CEO is seen thanking Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi for holding up two major pieces of antitrust legislation this year.

"Over the past five years, Congress has held over 30 hearings designed to hold Big Tech accountable," the fake CEO is heard saying in the video.

The liberal group, according to a report by DailyMail, is planning to run the video on television for ads in New York and Washington, DC.

A video of Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appears which shows Cortez roasting Zuckerberg for Facebook's content policies and fact-checking political advertisements.

"Well, Congresswoman, I think lying is bad," the real Zuckerberg is seen telling the Democratic leader.

"Most of the time, it felt like playing paddy cake," the fake version boasts after the real clip ends.



Another real footage of Republican Senator Hatch then shows up when he asks the tech executive how he sustains his businesses. The real Zuckerberg responds with a smirk. "Senator, we run ads."

"Either way, it looks like the most consequential action that Congress is poised to take, a bipartisan bill to prevent companies like mine from self-dealing, is about to fade away like so many efforts to rein in big tech in the past," fake Zuckerberg continues.



The creator of the video wants to bring attention to the lack of action on two bills: the Open App Markets Act and the American Innovation and Choice Online Act. Both the bills have not been scheduled for a vote, the outlet reported.

"When the House changes hands in January, who seriously thinks the Republicans will do any better than Democrats" fake Zuckerber wonders, while he calls Big Tech "the golden goose that keeps giving and giving" and weirdly grins.

"You know, we let them pretend to hate us out on the stump. But in Congress they're some of our strongest defenders," Zuck mentions as the video again cuts to footage of Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, a critic of Big Tech.

Holding a glass of champagne, Zuck says: "So I'd like to propose a toast to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer."

He ends the toast by thanking the leaders for their "service" to him and his friends, as pictures of Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos and Sundar Pichai, all big tech bosses, appear.

In the end, the narrator says that while the Zuck was fake, the message was real.

"If Sen. Schumer does not call a vote on these bills or attach them to a must-pass vehicle in the weeks ahead, he will have squandered Congress’s best chance to hold Big Tech accountable in a generation," a tweet by Demand Progress read.





