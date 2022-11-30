 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Romeo Beckham gets emotional over sister Harper sweet handwritten letter

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

File Footage

Romeo Beckham got emotional after his little sister Harper Seven Beckham gave him a sweet handwritten letter ahead of his Holland trip.

Taking to Instagram, the footballer shared the picture of the note in which the 11-year-old expressed her gratitude for having him as her “older brother.”

“Dear Romeo, I hope you have so much fun in Holland, I will miss you,” Harper penned. “I am so proud of you and your football, well done.”

“I am so happy and thankful that you're my older brother. I am the luckiest person ever. I love you with all my heart,” she added.

Romeo Beckham gets emotional over sister Harper sweet handwritten letter

Concluding her note, Harper made some hearts as she wrote, “Love = favourite child (AKA = Harper) sibling opppps.”

This comes after Romeo got back together with his girlfriend Mia Regan after parting ways with her in June this year following their three-year-long romance.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian steps out in Calabasas after Kanye West divorce settlement

Kim Kardashian steps out in Calabasas after Kanye West divorce settlement
Full details of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian divorce settlement: Ye to pay ex-wife $200,000 monthly

Full details of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian divorce settlement: Ye to pay ex-wife $200,000 monthly
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release new video on first day of Kate Middleton, William’s US tour

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release new video on first day of Kate Middleton, William’s US tour
Khloe Kardashian slammed for maintaining silence on Balenciaga scandal

Khloe Kardashian slammed for maintaining silence on Balenciaga scandal
Meghan Markle’s podcast failure leaves Spotify execs ‘nervous?

Meghan Markle’s podcast failure leaves Spotify execs ‘nervous?
Prince Harry lost ‘Britain’s favourite royal’ title after marrying Meghan Markle

Prince Harry lost ‘Britain’s favourite royal’ title after marrying Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle only royal to feature with Queen Elizabeth in new list

Meghan Markle only royal to feature with Queen Elizabeth in new list
Kylie Jenner denies claims of using her children to ‘cover up for Balenciaga’

Kylie Jenner denies claims of using her children to ‘cover up for Balenciaga’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are nothing but an ‘unfortunate inconvenience’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are nothing but an ‘unfortunate inconvenience’
Prince William, Kate Middleton team arranging meeting with US President Joe Biden

Prince William, Kate Middleton team arranging meeting with US President Joe Biden
Meghan Markle talks ‘power of women’ after ‘very real’ death threats

Meghan Markle talks ‘power of women’ after ‘very real’ death threats
Jonah Hill ‘files legal petition to change his name,’ Deets inside

Jonah Hill ‘files legal petition to change his name,’ Deets inside