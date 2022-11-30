Romeo Beckham gets emotional over sister Harper sweet handwritten letter

File Footage

Romeo Beckham got emotional after his little sister Harper Seven Beckham gave him a sweet handwritten letter ahead of his Holland trip.



Taking to Instagram, the footballer shared the picture of the note in which the 11-year-old expressed her gratitude for having him as her “older brother.”

“Dear Romeo, I hope you have so much fun in Holland, I will miss you,” Harper penned. “I am so proud of you and your football, well done.”

“I am so happy and thankful that you're my older brother. I am the luckiest person ever. I love you with all my heart,” she added.

Concluding her note, Harper made some hearts as she wrote, “Love = favourite child (AKA = Harper) sibling opppps.”

This comes after Romeo got back together with his girlfriend Mia Regan after parting ways with her in June this year following their three-year-long romance.