Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Prince William reacts to his godmother Lady Hussey's resignation over claims of racism

Future king Prince William has lashed out at his godmother after she resigned following an alleged race row at Buckingham Palace, saying the ordeal was "really disappointing" and that it was "right" Lady Susan Hussey had stepped down.

The Prince of Wales has zero tolerance policy for racism, saying: "I was really disappointed to hear about the guests experience at Buckingham Palace last night. Obviously, I wasn't there, but racism has no place in our society.

"The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."

William's spokesperson, according to The Sun, made the comments in the US as Lady Susan Hussey has allegedly resigned amid the claims.

Guests who attended a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, have shared their experience amid claims of racism.

Ngozi Fulani, who attended the event, said she was horrified when Lady Susan approached her and quizzed her nationality, asking "Where are you really from?"

Mandu Reid, leader of the Women's Equality Party, who was also there at the time, told The Sun that Lady Susan's questions had made her and Ngozi feel like “trespassers” rather than guests.

"This reception was there to celebrate people who had been working to end violence against women and girls and yet we were on the receiving end of an interrogation about what our heritage was.

"At an event like that to be on the receiving end of such offensive, racist, unwelcoming treatment really paints a bad picture. It was meant to be an opportunity to celebrate and honour people who had been working on this really important subject and elevate the importance of the subject."

