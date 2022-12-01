William ‘nightmare situation’ with Harry, Meghan could affect his ‘good work’

FileFootage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are visiting Boston in the US for the second Earthsot Price Awards however their spotlight could get stolen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Spilling the beans on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s US tour, an insider told Woman’s Day: "This is a big opportunity for them to win over the States - they're going to love America and hopefully Americans will love them.”

"Catherine and William are very proud of how the Earthshot program has grown since it was set up more than a year ago... the only thing overshadowing all this good work is the nightmare situation with Harry and Meghan,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, the couple’s spokesperson said that the question asked by one of King Charles III’s senior team members was ‘unacceptable’.

On November 30, domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani said that the palace aide asked her question like: “Where do you really come from?" and "When did you first come here?"