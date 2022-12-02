ECP starts preparations for general elections: report

A police officer outside ECP office in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ECP has started preparations for the next general elections

ECP to introduce ballot papers with extra features.

Report comes three days after ECC approved Rs15 billion for ECP.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started preparations for the next general elections, sources told The News on Thursday.

The ECP has decided to introduce ballot papers with extra features in addition to watermarked ballot papers in the next elections.

In the last general election, 220 million ballot papers were printed, while this time almost 240 million ballot papers are likely to be printed.

More than 120 million registered voters are eligible to vote this time. The publication reported that the number of registered voters for the 2018 elections was around 118.2mn.

According to the Constitution of Pakistan, general elections are held within 60 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly. The term of the current assembly ends on August 13, 2023.

If the assembly is dissolved earlier, elections are to be held within 90 days after dissolution, per the constitution.



The main opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, have been demanding general elections ever since they were ousted from power. However, the incumbent government has maintained that the polls will be held at its time.

ECC approves Rs15bn in favour of ECP for FY23

The report of ECP starting preparations for the next general elections comes after the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), earlier this week, approved Rs15 billion in favour of the electoral body for the ongoing fiscal year 2022-23.

The decision was taken during a meeting held under the chair of the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar.

It should be noted that out of Rs15 billion, Rs5 billion will be released immediately while the balance will be released in tranches on utilisation of the first tranche.

Earlier, the ECC had deferred a grant worth Rs47 billion to the ECP for holding the next general elections, sources had told Geo News on November 25, adding that the ECP would again submit a summary for the technical grant.