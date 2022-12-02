PAK vs ENG: Imam-ul-Haq completes 1,000 runs

Imam-ul-Haq gestures after his half-century in the Pak vs Aus test match, first day, March 2022.— ICC

Setting a new milestone in his career, opener Imam-ul-Haq completed 1,000 runs in Test cricket during the first innings of the ongoing series of Pakistan against England on Friday.

Imam was playing the 17th Test match of his cricket career when he achieved the honour. Bowled by Will Jacks in the 18th over, Imam hit a shot to reach a total of 1,000 runs.

Featured in 54 ODIs and two T20Is for Pakistan over the course of his career, the left-hander has two centuries and four fifties in the Test format.

Earlier, during the Pak vs Eng match, England finished the innings at a commendable score of 657. The team added 151 runs, resuming at 506-4, in the extended two-and-a-half-hour session.

Four of England's top five batsmen smashed rapid hundreds against Pakistan in a record-breaking batting performance.

It is the first time in test cricket that 500 runs have been scored on the first day, with England in a dazzling form on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005.

Skipper Ben Stokes (41), debutant Liam Livingstone (nine) and Brook were all dismissed by pacer Naseem Shah, who finished with 3-140.



Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood conceded 235 for his four wickets — the most by a bowler on a Test debut.

Previously, Sri Lankan off-spinner Suraj Randiv conceded 222 against India in Colombo in 2010.

England´s total is their highest against Pakistan in all Tests, improving on their 589-9 at Manchester in 2016.

On Thursday England became the first team to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test match, bettering Australia´s 112-year-old record of 494-6 against South Africa in Sydney.

Zak Crawley (122), Ollie Pope (108) and Ben Duckett (107) were the other centurions in the innings.

The three-match Test series is England's first in Pakistan for 17 years.