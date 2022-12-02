 
entertainment
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston rocks winter inspired look as she goes on Christmas shopping

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston sports winter inspired outfit as she goes on Christmas tree shopping ahead of the festival.

Getting into the holiday spirit, the Friends alum donned chic light grey, winter coat paired with matching pajamas as she was seen hugging a big tree.

The Morning Show star gave a glimpse of her Christmas shopping on her Instagram account as she showed the tree she had chosen for the festival.

Aniston completed her cosy look by wearing a pair of gray-colored, soft bottoms while her blonde tresses were styled in beachy waves.

Sharing a series of pictures, Aniston also showed a reindeer decoration she bought for the occasion which her dogs mistook for a toy.

This comes after the actor announced the devastating news of her father John Aniston’s passing earlier this month in a heartfelt post.

