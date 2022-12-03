Punjab govt vows fool-proof security for England cricket team

Basharat Raja. Geo News/File

LAHORE: The Punjab government said it would ensure fool-proof security arrangements for the England cricket team on their visit to Punjab.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Muhammad Basharat Raja said there would be no compromise on the security of the visiting cricketers on their visit to the province.



He directed that there should be no movement of the England team until the route is completely cleared. He was addressing a meeting of the Law and Order Committee held at the Civil Secretariat. Provincial Transport Minister Munib Sultan Cheema, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sambal and senior officers of the respective districts also participated.

Security arrangements for the England cricket team were reviewed in the meeting. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Punjab Captain (Retd) Asadullah briefed the committee on the security plan.

The meeting was told that 7,000 policemen were deployed in Rawalpindi during the Test match.

“Four thousand spectators came to the stadium on the first day of test match. A shuttle bus service was provided to go from the parking lot to the stadium”, briefed the ACS Home.

Basharat Raja said that the England team would play the second Test match in Multan after which they would leave for Karachi. He said that Multan's administration and police should complete all arrangements for the next Test match before time.

“Strict implementation of the security plan will be ensured”, he resolved. The cabinet committee also approved funds of Rs50 million for setting up a police station in the Dhamiyal area of Rawalpindi.