 
world
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Reuters

Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for US Air Force

By
Reuters

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

B-21 nuclear bomber unveiled in ceremony in Palmdale, California - Reuters/file
B-21 nuclear bomber unveiled in ceremony in Palmdale, California - Reuters/file

  • B-21 nuclear bomber unveiled in ceremony in Palmdale, California
  • B-21 will be able to deliver conventional and nuclear weapons
  • The Aircraft cost approximately $550 million each

WASHINGTON: Northrop Grumman Corp on Friday rolled out its new B-21 "Raider" jet, the first of a new fleet of long-range stealth nuclear bombers for the United States Air Force.

The B-21 was unveiled during a dramatic ceremony at Northrop's Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, offering members of the public the first look at the new bomber.

The B-21, which carries a similar "flying wing" shape to its predecessor, the B-2, will be able to deliver both conventional and nuclear weapons around the world using long-range and mid-air refueling capabilities.

The aircraft were projected to cost approximately $550 million each in 2010 dollars, or about $750 million in today's inflation-adjusted dollars.

The US Air Force planned to buy at least 100 of the planes and begin to replace B-1 and B-2 bombers.

Northrop beat out a team comprised of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp when it won the 2015 contract to make the bomber. Engine-maker Pratt & Whitney, Collins Aerospace, GKN Aerospace, BAE Systems, and Spirit Aerosystems are among the more than 400 suppliers in 40 states.

Northrop is calling the plane a sixth-generation aircraft given its ability to connect to other aircraft and easily integrate future weapons into its systems architecture.

The B-21 also features more durable, stealth-enabling low observable surface material that will require less maintenance and keep operations costs and downtime to a minimum, Doug Young, sector vice president and general manager at Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems, told Reuters in an interview.

The presentation provided the first video and photo images of the new bomber. Previously, only artist renderings have been published.

Six of the planes, which are to have their first flight in mid-2023, are in various stages of assembly. More than 8,000 people from Northrop Grumman, industry partners and the Air Force currently work on the program.

More From World:

US designates Pakistan, China as countries of concern over religious freedom

US designates Pakistan, China as countries of concern over religious freedom
US company turns air pollution into fuel, bottles and dresses

US company turns air pollution into fuel, bottles and dresses
Putin is open to talks and diplomacy on Ukraine, Kremlin says

Putin is open to talks and diplomacy on Ukraine, Kremlin says
Australia 'Teacher's Pet' podcast subject gets 24-year sentence for 1982 murder

Australia 'Teacher's Pet' podcast subject gets 24-year sentence for 1982 murder
CNN fires hundreds of employees amid economic uncertainty

CNN fires hundreds of employees amid economic uncertainty
US brands South Asian Al-Qaeda, TTP militants as global terrorists

US brands South Asian Al-Qaeda, TTP militants as global terrorists

US and Asian allies impose new sanctions on North Korea after ICBM test

US and Asian allies impose new sanctions on North Korea after ICBM test
Ukraine has lost between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers in war: official

Ukraine has lost between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers in war: official
US appeals court rules against Trump in documents fight, ends arbiter

US appeals court rules against Trump in documents fight, ends arbiter
Heaviest Ukraine fighting rages in east, NATO seeks to sustain support against Russia

Heaviest Ukraine fighting rages in east, NATO seeks to sustain support against Russia
UN seeks record $51.5 bln aid 'lifeline' next year

UN seeks record $51.5 bln aid 'lifeline' next year
China wants US not to interfere in ties with India: Pentagon

China wants US not to interfere in ties with India: Pentagon