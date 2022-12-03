Centcom chief, COAS Munir discuss US-Pakistan security cooperation

US Centcom commander Gen Kurilla and COAS General Asim Munir. — Centcom/ISPR/File

WASHINGTON: US General Michael “Erik” Kurilla has extended felicitations to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on taking charge of his new position, in a conversation via a video teleconference.

Gen Kurilla spoke to COAS General Munir and discussed US-Pakistan security cooperation efforts and strengthening bilateral relationship.

A statement from US Centcom spokesman Col Joe Buccino said General Asim Munir and General Kurilla had a previously established relationship from General Kurilla’s time as the Centcom chief of staff, The News reported.

General Asim Munir takes charge as army chief

Gen Munir took charge as the army chief on November 29, as former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa handed over the baton of command of the Pakistan Army in a ceremony held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

With the change of command, Gen Munir became the 17th army chief of the Pakistan Army.

Gen Munir was commissioned in the 23rd Frontier Force Regiment in 1986. He passed out with the 17th Officers Training course, Mangla and was awarded the coveted sword of honour.



Before taking charge he was posted as the quartermaster general at the General Head Quarters.

Before taking charge as COAS, Gen Munir was also posted as a directing staff in Command and Staff College, Quetta, brigade major of a deployed infantry brigade in Kel, general staff officer, grade-2, CGS secretariat and chief of staff of Mangla corps.

The incoming army chief has also served as the director-general of Military Intelligence (MI).



In 2018, Gen Munir was appointed as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and later transferred as corps commander Gujranwala.

After heading the Gujranwala corps, he was posted as quartermaster general which was his last assignment before becoming COAS.

Gen Munir graduated from Fuji school Japan, Command and Staff College, Quetta, Malaysian Armed Forces College, Kuala Lumpur and National Defence University, Islamabad.

The general also has M Phil in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management from the National Defence University.

Gen Munir has become the first army chief who has headed both — MI and ISI. He is also the first army chief awarded the Sword of Honour.

Gen Munir is a keen sportsman, avid reader and traveller.