Saturday Dec 03 2022
Prince Harry ‘never told’ Queen Elizabeth had died?

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Prince Harry reportedly ended up learning of Queen Elizabeth’s death via online news outlets instead of King Charles.

Inside sources close to The Telegraph made this shocking admission about the day of Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

According to their findings, King Charles called Prince William ‘some time’ before Prince Harry and “there was no difference in those calls. This is a father and his much-loved sons.”

To make matters worse, Prince Harry ended up having to “read a breaking news announcement online” before the call even came.

However, it was due to this very reason that “the official announcement was delayed until after everybody had been told.”

