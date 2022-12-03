 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West faces another backlash as his Reddit forum taken over by Tylor Swift memes amid new row

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Kanye West faces another backlash as his Reddit forum taken over by Tylor Swift memes amid new row

A Reddit community, established to unite fans of Kanye West, has been overrun with posts denouncing the disgraced rapper for his recent controversial comments, as well as memes celebrating rival singer Taylor Swift.

Just two of the last 100 posts on r/Kanye share positive opinions on Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, and both have been overwhelmingly downvoted.

Users do not seem to show any mercy on the rapper as they have created several memes poking fun at those who still insist on defending the 45-year-old rapper, most based on the common argument that West is above reproach because he made ‘Graduation', while dozens of posts use memes to point out that West is on a downward spiral into fascism.

Several funny posts are also based on West’s longtime rivalry with Swift, as dozens of Redditors have taken to the forum with memes declaring Swift to be the superior artist.

It all comes in the wake of Kanye's, official known as Ye, interview on Infowars – a talk show hosted by far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones – where the father-of-four openly praised Adolf Hitler and defended the acts of Nazis. 

Among the many inflammatory statements he made were the declaration that “we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time”.

During the hours-long appearance, Ye, wearing a black mask over his face, said he likes Hitler several times and claimed the Nazis did “good things too”.

Kanye West, shortly after the interview, tweeted an illustration of a swastika inside a Star of David, leading to his third ban from Twitter in less than two months.

