Sunday Dec 04 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan sneaked in photographers in Palace sans Queen approval

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly took a photographer on Buckingham Palace grounds without the permission of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are all set to drop their docuseries in partnership with Netflix, are seen walking on the royal residence's garden entrance in the teaser.

Images and videos as such can only be captured with the monarch's permission, which as per sources, was not taken by the couple, reports Telegraph.

The incident was a "genuine violation, the outlet notes.

Despite the inability to ask for approval, Meghan and Harry's photographer was not made to leave the Palace grounds.

