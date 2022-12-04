Khurshed Shah seeks removal from ECL to travel abroad for treatment





Federal Minister for Water Resources Khurshed Shah has approached the accountability court in Sukkur for the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) so he could travel to the UK for medical treatment.

The court has formed a medical board to assess the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader's health condition to decide on the plea. The minister has been directed to appear before the court on December 13 with the medical board's report.

The former opposition leader in the National Assembly has been named in an assets beyond means reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Supreme Court put Shah's name in the ECL while granting him bail in October 2021. The PPP leader was granted bail after submitting bonds worth Rs10 million.

NAB filed a bail revocation appeal against Shah, which the Supreme Court dismissed in February.

Chief Justice Umer Atta Bandial stated that the court granted bail to the PPP leader due to lack of evidence. "How can the co-accused be arrested when the prime accused has been granted bail," CJ added.

Shah is currently serving as the Federal Minister for Water Resources.

Khurshed Shah's son Syed Farrukh Shah was also granted bail in November 2021 after being incarcerated for five months in a case about the alleged ownership of assets beyond known sources of income.

An accountability court approved Shah' bail plea based on a surety bond worth Rs 10 million. Farrukh Shah was arrested from the premises of a Sukkur accountability court in June 2021.