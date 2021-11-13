Khursheed Shah's son released on bail after 5 months

Syed Farrukh Ahmed Shah. — Photo courtesy Provincial Assembly of Sindh website

PPP leader Khursheed Shah's son and Sindh MPA Syed Farrukh Shah was granted bail on Saturday after being incarcerated for five months in a case pertaining to the alleged ownership of assets beyond known sources of income.



An accountability court approved the bail plea of Shah on the basis of a surety bond worth Rs10 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that Farrukh Shah was arrested from the premises of a Sukkur accountability court in June.

Congratulating Farrukh Shah on his bail, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the "chains of oppression" are being broken.



"The end of NAB-led terrorism is written on the wall," he added.

Farrukh Shah is a member of the Sindh Assembly like his father. He was elected from the PS-24 Sukkur-III constituency on a PPP ticket.

Khursheed Shah released after 25 months

Farrukh's father Khursheed Shah, meanwhile, was released from jail on October 23 after being imprisoned for 25 months.



The former Opposition leader in the National Assembly was released after an accountability court verified the Supreme Court's order for his bail.

Shah's son had submitted bail bonds worth Rs10 million at the accountability court as surety against his father's bail. Following his release from Sukkur Central Jail, the PPP workers accorded a warm welcome to the leader.

Shah was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Sukkur chapter on September 18, 2019.

Addressing party workers after reaching his residence, Shah said he was behind bars for two years, and it was "a test" for him. But despite incarcerating me, "they could not prove anything", he said.

"I was thrown behind bars due to my love for the people," he said, adding that he had no reservations against anyone for sending him to jail.

"Conspiracies were hatched against me [...] attempts were made to portray me as separate from PPP," he said further.