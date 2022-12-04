 
Murtaza Ali Shah

Scotland Yard not probing Nawaz Sharif: Nasir Butt

Murtaza Ali Shah

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Nasir Butt (right) and Syed Tasnim Haider and Solicitor Mahtab Aziz. — Author
  • Sources have confirmed that no investigation has been launched over murder conspiracy complaints made against Nawaz Sharif.
  • Tansim Haider and his lawyer had claimed that an investigation had been launched over their complaints to Scotland Yard.
  • Mahtab Aziz did not respond to questions about his claim that the police were “investigating” his complaints.

LONDON: It can be confirmed that Scotland Yard has not launched any investigation into the allegations of a murder conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif and Nasir Butt after nearly a month since the allegations were reported to the London police on multiple occasions.

This correspondent has spoken to credible sources inside the police services over the allegations of murder conspiracy levelled by Syed Tasnim Haider and his lawyer Mahtab Anwar Aziz on at least four different occasions to the police since the attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad, where the former PM was shot during the long march and shifted to hospital from there.

Police sources have now confirmed, both on and off the record, that no investigation has been launched over the murder conspiracy complaints involving an attack on Imran Khan and the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya. “At this time, no investigation has been launched,” said Scotland Yard’s Specialist Operations Command Unit in response to questions asked by Geo News.

Syed Tansim Haider and his lawyer claimed that an investigation had been launched over their complaints to Scotland Yard, naming Nawaz Sharif, Nasir Butt, Anjem Chaudhry, and five others. Tasnim Haider had claimed that the murder plan was first made on Eid Day, the 8th of July this year and that the murder planning meeting was attended by eight people in total.

“No arrest has been made,” said the Specialist Operations Unit when asked if the police planned to arrest anyone or whether anyone was under arrest already. The police confirmed that “in November 2022, the Met received several reports detailing allegations related to a conspiracy to commit murder—in Pakistan and Kenya.” The Specialist Operations Command said that the information provided to the police starting on Nov 5, 2021, is “in the process of being reviewed by officers,” but “at this time, no investigation has been launched.”

The police have said that the first complaint was made in London on Nov 5, 2022, alleging that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had ordered an attack on Imran Khan from London. This complaint was made by solicitor Mahtab Anwar Aziz of the Central Chambers Law firm at the Charing Police Station, and Mahtab Aziz confirmed the same to the media.

It’s understood the police have not taken any action in nearly a month, since the first report and the following reports because there was no evidence to support the very serious claim of a murder conspiracy. A police source said that it takes allegations of murder and the conspiracy to commit murder very seriously and immediately acts where the evidence is credible and actionable. In other events, the police review the information, assess it, and shut down the cases. Nasir Butt said he had approached the police after false allegations against him were levelled by Syed Tasnim Haider, Mahtab Aziz, and businessman Liaquat Malik.

Mahtab Aziz didn’t respond to questions about his claim that the police were “investigating” his complaints, but a source close to him forwarded a note sent to him by a police sergeant stating that a “crime report” under reference number “6572458/22” has been put up and Hammersmith Police Station will look into it. The police note confirms there is no active investigation at this stage.

Originally published in The News

