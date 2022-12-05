Kate Winslet recalls body-shaming experience in her early career

Kate Winslet revealed how her agent received calls asking about her weight in her early career.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, the Titanic star said, "When I was younger, my agent would get calls saying, 'How's her weight?'" shares the Oscar winner, who says now that "as a middle-aged woman, I care about being that actor who moves their face and has a body that jiggles."

The Oscar winner also touches on the pressure social media puts on younger people, "It was hard enough having the flipping News of the World on my doorstep, but that doesn't even cut it now," she says, referencing the British tabloid. "That phrase about 'today's news being tomorrow's fish and chip paper' doesn't exist. The thing you did when you were drunk or foolish? It may come back to haunt you. Needing to be on one's guard for young actors is just a different thing. It must be extraordinarily hard."

Kate Winslet's upcoming film, I Am Ruth, explores similar kinds of pressure on teens and their self-image.