Monday Dec 05 2022
Kanye West presidential merchandise sells out amid anti-Semitic scandal

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Kanye West has been surrounded by several controversies however the rapper still appears to hold immense influence over his fans.

The hip-hop artist recently released YE24 merchandise to promote his anticipated presidential campaign, selling out the whole lot.

Kanye’s merchandise was available on eBay and Amazon, offering many listings with Ye's presidential gear, including flip flops, hoodies, hats and more ranging from $20 to $50 plus shipping.

Meanwhile, the Donda 2 rapper was slammed by Sacha Baron Cohen for having orange skin and a fat belly.

“I must say I am very upset about the antisemitism in the USA. It is not fair. Kazakhstan is the number one Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal. Stop the stealing,” Cohen said.

“Your Kayne - he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even tried to change his name the Kazakhstan way. But we said. He's too anti-semitic, even for us,” he added.

