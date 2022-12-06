 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Govt to hold elections if CM Elahi dissolves Punjab assembly: Kaira

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Qamar Zaman Kaira. PID/File
Qamar Zaman Kaira. PID/File

LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi will be barred from dissolving the provincial assembly.

Kaira, talking to the media, said CM Elahi has the authority to dissolve the assembly but the federal government will make an attempt to prevent him from taking the step.

"If he dissolves the assembly, we will hold elections," says Karia, adding that the issues should be resolved through dialogue but Imran Khan is not ready for it.

He has started a fight with institutions and hurt relations with time-tested friendly countries, said Kaira. In response to a question, he stated that if the courts do not grant Azam Khan Swati relief, it indicates that he has committed some crime.

Just a day before, another PPP leader and former premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani had jibed at Parvez Elahi for having a weak grip on the province's affairs, saying how can a chief minister who cannot even register an FIR dissolve the assembly.

Ready for talks but not with preconditions: Sanaullah

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N government is ready to hold talks, if Imran Khan wants them with no strings attached.

"I had told Imran Khan on November 26 that he would not get the election date from Pindi. I had also said earlier that Imran Khan should contact politicians for elections," he said while speaking on Geo News' programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath.

Sanaullah's statement comes after the PTI chief showed his willingness to halt the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies if the coalition government agrees to conduct elections by the end of March next year.

In an interview with a private news channel, Khan said: "If they are ready for elections by the end of March, then we won't dissolve the assemblies. Otherwise, we want to conduct polls by dissolving the KP and Punjab assemblies."

Taking a further hardline approach, PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry said if elections talks do not materialise by December 20 then the party will dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies on December 21.

But as the PTI tries to pressure the government, a confident Sanaullah challenged Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi to dissolve the provincial assembly as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allies were ready to contest the elections.

"The political damage we've already suffered comes to an end here," Sanaullah added.

