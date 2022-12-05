 
pakistan
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

PTI to launch countrywide campaign for early elections from Dec 7

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan presides over a meeting. — Twitter/@PTIofficial
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan presides over a meeting. — Twitter/@PTIofficial 
  • Party decides to launch electioneering from Lahore 
  • 'Election Karao Mulk Bachao’ drive will kick start from Dec 7.
  • PTI huddle also deliberates over dissolution of assemblies.

In a bid to pile up pressure on the coalition government for early elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to launch 'Election Karao Mulk Bachao’ campaign across the country from December 7.

The development came during a meeting of PTI's lawmakers and office-bearers hailing from Lahore. Party chairman Imran Khan presided over the meeting at his Zaman Park residence on Monday.

Under the first phase of the nationwide drive — from December 7 to 17 — mass rallies and public gatherings will be held in Lahore. 

The campaign will kick start with a rally in Hammad Azhar’s constituency in the provincial capital city on December 7.   

The meeting also deliberated over the dissolution of the provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

During the rallies, the coalition government will be criticised for rising inflation, human rights violations and worsening economic situation, the meeting also decided. 

PTI demands elections in March

On December 4, Imran Khan shared his willingness to halt the dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies if the incumbent government agrees to conduct elections by the end of March next year.

“If they are ready for elections by the end of March, then we won't dissolve the assemblies. Otherwise, we want to conduct polls by dissolving the KP and Punjab assemblies,” Khan said in an interview with a private news channel.

He added that his party won’t agree on a date after March and assemblies will be dissolved this month [December] if the government disagrees.

“How long will they take to decide? They either have to say yes or no. We have already decided,” the former premier said underlining his conditional stance on talks with the government on the election date.

“If they [government] want, we can talk to them about what date the elections can be held. There is no way elections can take place after the budget,” he said, adding that the government will take the country down this way.

“Do they want polls to take place in 66% of the country and then conduct general elections?” Khan questioned.

More From Pakistan:

‘No strings attached’: Sanaullah signals willingness to hold talks with Imran

‘No strings attached’: Sanaullah signals willingness to hold talks with Imran
CM Punjab voices against assembly dissolution, sees no polls in next four months

CM Punjab voices against assembly dissolution, sees no polls in next four months
Pakistan says 'confident' of Kabul attackers being held accountable

Pakistan says 'confident' of Kabul attackers being held accountable
Zardari, Shujaat discuss ‘unfolding political situation’ in Punjab

Zardari, Shujaat discuss ‘unfolding political situation’ in Punjab
‘Pakistan, I will miss you’: Turner to step down as British envoy next month

‘Pakistan, I will miss you’: Turner to step down as British envoy next month
Five terrorists killed, soldier martyred in North Waziristan shootout

Five terrorists killed, soldier martyred in North Waziristan shootout
‘Misuse of state helicopters’: NAB says unofficial fliers cost KP govt Rs90m

‘Misuse of state helicopters’: NAB says unofficial fliers cost KP govt Rs90m
PTI likely to ‘dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies on Dec 21’

PTI likely to ‘dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies on Dec 21’
Leopard dies after falling off mountain in Mansehra

Leopard dies after falling off mountain in Mansehra
Imran Khan moves LHC over FIA authority probing audio leaks on cypher

Imran Khan moves LHC over FIA authority probing audio leaks on cypher
Kabul mission head arrives in Pakistan after embassy attack

Kabul mission head arrives in Pakistan after embassy attack
Govt decides to shut down National Flood Response Centre

Govt decides to shut down National Flood Response Centre