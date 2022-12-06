SC asks high courts to quickly give verdict on PTI pleas filed against ECP's contempt notices

Supreme Court of Pakistan. — AFP/File

ECP requests SC to merge all cases filed against it.



SC says LHC has not stopped ECP to carry out proceedings.

SC hears ECP's petition to lift stay order issued by LHC against contempt notices.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the high courts to quickly give verdicts on the petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership against the contempt notices issued to them by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The election commission, on October 25, had filed a petition urging the apex court to lift the stay order issued by the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the electoral body's contempt notices to the PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar and including Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ayesha Malik heard the case.

During the hearing, the election commission requested the apex court to consolidate all the cases filed against the electoral body in the LHC, Sindh High Court (SHC), and Islamabad High Court (IHC).

"The high courts should quickly give a verdict on the PTI's petitions against the ECP's contempt notices," said the court.



As per the ECP, the LHC has stopped the electoral body to issues notices against the PTI leadership, the court said.



"The order against the PTI leadership will be issued once the election commission completes its proceedings," it added.

The court also stated that the LHC has not stopped the electoral body to carry out proceedings. "It has only refrained from giving a final decision," added the apex court.

During the hearing, ECP's director-general of law stated that there are cases against the commission in three high courts. The DG requested the court to consolidate the pleas filed by the PTI against the election commission.

At this, PTI's lawyer Anwar Munawar said that the cases cannot be combined just for the convenience of the parties.

"Election Commission of Pakistan is a constitutional body how can a stay order be issued on its action?" asked Justice Minallah.

To this, lawyer Munawar said that no stay order has been issued on the election commission's proceedings. He added that the PTI leaders have submitted their answers.

CJP Bandial asked whether the cases in different high courts can be consolidated.

The ECP's lawyer, during the hearing, noted that the LHC has stopped from disciplinary action against the suspects.

At this, Justice Malik said that disciplinary action will be taken once the proceedings of contempt of court are completed.

The lawyer stated that Election Act's Section 10 allows the body to carry contempt proceedings, adding that the PTI chief, Secretary-General Asad Umar, and senior leader Fawad Chaudhry are not appearing before the ECP.

At this, Justice Malik said that no high court has stopped the election commission from carrying out the proceedings. "The election commission itself stopped the contempt proceedings after October," she added.

At this, the ECP's lawyer said that the electoral body has been stopped by the orders of the high court.

Justice Malik asked how the proceedings have been carried out.

Justice Minallah said that an institution has been made dysfunctional by an apparent court order.

"Election commission has authority to take action as per the law," said the chief justice.

At this, the ECP's lawyer asked the court to order the PTI leaders to appear before the commission. Justice Malik said that the order would be premature, adding that the request to merge the cases would also be premature.

The lawyer asked the court to order the high courts to quickly decide on the petitions filed against the election commission.

The election commission asked the court to grant it time until it finishes reading court orders.

Then, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on the contempt of court.

ECP asks SC for resumption of contempt proceedings

The election commission had filed a petition in the SC urging it to lift the stay order issued by the LHC against the electoral watchdog’s contempt notices.

The ECP had on August 19 issued notices to Khan, Chaudhry, and Umar for “contemptuous” remarks against the electoral watchdog. In its notices, the ECP accused the ex-premier of levelling “baseless allegations” at the ECP and its chief in his addresses on July 18, 21, 27, August 4 and 10.



On September 2, the Rawalpindi bench of the LHC suspended the contempt notices to the PTI leaders by the ECP.

In its petition, the ECP pleaded with the top court to lift the stay order issued by the LHC. The electoral watchdog sought the court’s permission to carry forward the contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders.

The PTI chairman had submitted his reply to the ECP and admitted the institution’s right to conduct the contempt proceedings, read the petition.

Urging the top court to lift the LHC’s order, the ECP argued that the suspect could not challenge the electoral watchdog’s proceedings after submitting a written reply.

The LHC issued the stay order after the suspects assured the court that they would appear before the ECP, the petition read. Despite assuring the LHC, the suspects were not appearing before the ECP, it added.

Election Act 2017 empowers the ECP to conduct contempt proceedings, the electoral watchdog added.