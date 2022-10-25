 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
ECP moves SC for resumption of contempt proceedings against Imran Khan

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

The Election Commission of Pakistan's office in Islamabad. — Facebook/File
  • ECP seeks SC's order to carry forward the contempt proceedings against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders.  
  • Suspect can not challenge electoral watchdog’s proceedings after submitting a written reply, says ECP.
  • Despite assuring LHC, suspects were not appearing before ECP, the electoral watchdog tells SC.   

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday a petition urging the apex court to lift the stay order issued by the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the electoral watchdog’s contempt notices to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the other leaders of the party.

The ECP had on August 19 issued notices to Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar for “contemptuous” remarks against the electoral watchdog. In its notices, the ECP accused the ex-premier of levelling “baseless allegations” at the ECP and its chief in his addresses on July 18, 21, 27, August 4 and 10.

On September 2, the Rawalpindi bench of the LHC suspended the contempt notices to the PTI leaders by the ECP.

In its petition, the ECP pleaded with the top court to lift the stay order issued by the LHC. The electoral watchdog sought the court’s permission to carry forward the contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders.

The PTI chairman had submitted his reply to the ECP and admitted the institution’s right to conduct the contempt proceedings, read the petition.

Urging the top court to lift the LHC’s order, the ECP argued that the suspect could not challenge the electoral watchdog’s proceedings after submitting a written reply.

The LHC issued the stay order after the suspects assured the court that they would appear before the ECP, the petition read. Despite assuring the LHC, the suspects were not appearing before the ECP, it added.

Election Act 2017 empowers the ECP to conduct contempt proceedings, the electoral watchdog added.

Foreign nationals looted ouside Gora Qabristan in Karachi

FM Bilawal, US Ambassador Blome agree to bolster trade ties

Policeman guarding polio team killed in Pishin

Imran Khan announces October 28 as date for PTI's long march

HEC to restore Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme in next few days: chairman

Imran Khan claims Arshad Sharif killed in targeted attack

Arshad Sharif killing: Army asks govt to form inquiry commission

Judicial commission to probe journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ATC acquits MNA Ali Wazir, 12 others in terrorism case

IHC defers request for formation of commission on Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya

PTM’s Manzoor Pashteen booked on terrorism charges

US urges Kenya to fully probe journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing

